Attention to all lucky fans who were able to support Haslab Unicron crowdfunding.*Hasbro Pulse
*have revealed a new update of the highly expected*HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron.*Some interesting updates regarding the quality control, packaging and distribution testing of the chaos bringer. This new update brings us: New Unicron sample image. It’s good to notice that colors look closer to what we saw in the original G1 movie. Details on how the joints were tested to be strong enough to hold a pose. One of the biggest challenges was meeting the Transportation/Distribution test requirements given the sheer size and weight of » Continue Reading.
