Old Today, 03:48 AM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
BruticusMax's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,807
Wanted: Mastermind Creations R-14 Commotus (aka Turmoil)
Give me a shout if you've got one for sale.


Thank you for looking.
Tags
commotus, mastermind creations, turmoil

Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
