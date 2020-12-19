Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
SGC 2020 Iron Factory Reveals


SGC has virtual con has kicked off and tonight we got several new reveals from Iron Factory, a 3rd Party company that is well known for its legends scale figures. Iron Factory updated their Weibo with a nice banner showing whats to come, and TFW2005 member, ThatGuyCalledBlaster was nice enough to grab screen caps for better views of the figures. Iron Samurai Homages: Ironhide Ratchet Lockdown Wing Drift SG Lio Convoy Nemesis Lio Convoy Bonzaitron Cyclonus Grimlock Iron Factory G1 Homages: Sandstorm Pipes Huffer Beachcomber Seaspray Alpha Trion Nacelle Excited for the new reveals? Share your thoughts in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post SGC 2020 Iron Factory Reveals appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



