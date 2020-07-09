Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,942

Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Airwave In-Hand Images





And we have another set of Earthrise in-hand images, this time thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share pics of*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Airwave. Airwave is the new Deluxe class Modulator mold, so he can split into several pieces for different configurations or combinations with other figures. His design and modes are a great homage to the G1 Micromaster base included with And we have another set of Earthrise in-hand images, this time thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share pics of*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Airwave. Airwave is the new Deluxe class Modulator mold, so he can split into several pieces for different configurations or combinations with other figures. His design and modes are a great homage to the G1 Micromaster base included with Micromaster Airwave back in the day. With this new gallery we have completed in-hand images for all the Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe figures. Click on the respective names to check out Arcee Allicon and





