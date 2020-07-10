Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,942

Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Smokescreen In-Hand Images



Via*Jon Toy*on Youtube, we can share for in-hand images shots of the new*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Smokescreen. Smokescreen is another new Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe mold now showing a Earth mode highly inspired by his G1 cartoon design, even the alt mode looks very close to the classic Datsun. A simple and fun transformation (similar to Siege Prowl) plus a pretty good articulation range makes this mold another great addition to the Earthrise collection. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Jon Toy video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and



