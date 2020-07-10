Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Smokescreen In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,942
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Smokescreen In-Hand Images


Via*Jon Toy*on Youtube, we can share for in-hand images shots of the new*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Smokescreen. Smokescreen is another new Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe mold now showing a Earth mode highly inspired by his G1 cartoon design, even the alt mode looks very close to the classic Datsun. A simple and fun transformation (similar to Siege Prowl) plus a pretty good articulation range makes this mold another great addition to the Earthrise collection. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Jon Toy video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Smokescreen In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
GENUINE JAPAN Takara Masterpiece Transformers MP-28 Hot Rod Hot Rodimus MINT!
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers 1980's Grimlock and AstroTrain Loose good condition
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Masterpiece (MP 20) WHEELJACK, MIB. w/Collector's coin and toolbox (authentic)
Transformers
Transformers 3rd Party Clone Droid CD-01 C GREATSHOT G1 Colour Hexatron NEW
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - LEADER THUNDERCRACKER MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Titans Return Lot #2 - *NEW*
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.