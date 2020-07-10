Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. Official Gallery & Product Details
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,942
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. Official Gallery & Product Details


Flame Toys, via their*social media*channels, have shared an extensive official galley and product details of their new*Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. This is a special “event limited edition” of*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber*featuring. The new dark deco is possibly inspired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Robotmasters Destron Star Saber. This item will be limited to only 800 pieces worldwide and pre-orders will be distributed among several events. One of them, San Diego Comic-Con: SDCC: 200 pcs ACG HK : 200 pcs Wonder Festival SH : 200 pcs D4toys.com*: 200 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. Official Gallery & Product Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
GENUINE JAPAN Takara Masterpiece Transformers MP-28 Hot Rod Hot Rodimus MINT!
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers 1980's Grimlock and AstroTrain Loose good condition
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Masterpiece (MP 20) WHEELJACK, MIB. w/Collector's coin and toolbox (authentic)
Transformers
Transformers 3rd Party Clone Droid CD-01 C GREATSHOT G1 Colour Hexatron NEW
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - LEADER THUNDERCRACKER MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Titans Return Lot #2 - *NEW*
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.