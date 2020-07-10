|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. Official Gallery & Product Details
Flame Toys, via their*social media
*channels
, have shared an extensive official galley and product details of their new*Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. This is a special “event limited edition” of*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber
*featuring. The new dark deco is possibly inspired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Robotmasters Destron Star Saber
. This item will be limited to only 800 pieces worldwide and pre-orders will be distributed among several events. One of them, San Diego Comic-Con: SDCC: 200 pcs ACG HK : 200 pcs Wonder Festival SH : 200 pcs D4toys.com
*: 200 » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Ver. Official Gallery & Product Details
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca