Masterpiece Optimus Prime 7-11 Japan Exclusive Version
A now-deleted tweet on the Takara-Tomy PR account and a pair of images on the Planet Iacon Facebook page
have revealed that Japanese 7-11 stores will be getting an exclusive redeco of Masterpiece Convoy / Optimus Prime. The figure is in the chain’s signature white and green deco – with the 7-11 logo appearing in place of the Autobot shields – but also sports a blue faceplate, like the inner robot for Generation 1 Ultra Magnus. The figure is set to be officially revealed on Friday 28 July, so expect release details and official photography later this week.
