Old Today, 07:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,422
Masterpiece Optimus Prime 7-11 Japan Exclusive Version


A now-deleted tweet on the Takara-Tomy PR account and a pair of images on the Planet Iacon Facebook page have revealed that Japanese 7-11 stores will be getting an exclusive redeco of Masterpiece Convoy / Optimus Prime. The figure is in the chain’s signature white and green deco – with the 7-11 logo appearing in place of the Autobot shields – but also sports a blue faceplate, like the inner robot for Generation 1 Ultra Magnus. The figure is set to be officially revealed on Friday 28 July, so expect release details and official photography later this week.

The post Masterpiece Optimus Prime 7-11 Japan Exclusive Version appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Old Today, 08:23 AM   #2
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,266
Re: Masterpiece Optimus Prime 7-11 Japan Exclusive Version
And yet STILL no MP Pepsi Prime?
Check out my feedback thread!
