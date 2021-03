SleeplessKnight Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jan 2010 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 1,206

Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Spoiler Pack Content Revealed What? Seige Megatron again? Looks almost identical to the Netflix Megatron released earlier this year with some slightly different battle damage. Good deco for anyone who missed it the first time but totally unnecessary.



Captured Matrix is pretty cool though. But not enough to go out running for this thing.

Quote: AeroShake Originally Posted by Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.



My Feedback Thread: __________________My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919 My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836