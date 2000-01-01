Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:56 AM
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,564
New "FOR SALE" Thread March 2021.
I am still working on clearing out toys that are in bins but I work 50hr weeks so I am generally tired at the end of the day, so I am slowly working on it again. For now I am going to list a few in box items.
I really dont follow pricing on these figures so feel free to make a fair offer.
Smoke and pet free home.

New in Box:

Netflix Soundwave - Selling at retail value, I think around 65. I have to check after work. Please be someone that actually wants the figure for themselves.


Human Alliance Soundwave - misb - 100.00


MP TRU Grimlock with crown - 150.00


Studio Series Grimlock - 50.00



Loose:
Prianacon BBTS reissue - complete - 100.00
