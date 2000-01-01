Today, 07:56 AM #1 joshimus Metroplex Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Hamilton Posts: 4,564 New "FOR SALE" Thread March 2021.

I really dont follow pricing on these figures so feel free to make a fair offer.

Smoke and pet free home.



New in Box:



Netflix Soundwave - Selling at retail value, I think around 65. I have to check after work. Please be someone that actually wants the figure for themselves.





Human Alliance Soundwave - misb - 100.00





MP TRU Grimlock with crown - 150.00





Studio Series Grimlock - 50.00







Loose:

Prianacon BBTS reissue - complete - 100.00

