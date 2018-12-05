|
Fans Hobby MB-08 Double Evil (G1 Overlord) Color Test Shot Images
Fans Hobby Facebook Fan Page
, we can share for your new image of the color test shot of their*MB-08 Double Evil (G1 Overlord). The colored test shots in robot
and jet
mode*look impressive, even*without any printing or spray painting details. We should expect a great finishing in the final product. The colors seem to be based on the G1 Overlord toy, and the figure includes 2 Powermasters which can be used as pilots in the jet and tank modes. This new Overlord mold is as tall as the official Masterpiece Star Saber, and we are » Continue Reading.
