Bumblebee Movie Release Date In China



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Pepperonimus for sharing in our boards the confirmation of the*Bumblebee Movie Release Date In China. Bumblebee is officially set on January 4th, 2019 in China, and distributed by Tencent Pictures. This seems a very smart decision since it won’t have any competition from Aquaman or Spiderverse in China theaters. Both movies are scheduled for December 2018. China fans, get ready to join the buzz in 2019! Click on the bar to see the promotional Chinese movie poster, and then you can share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



