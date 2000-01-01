|
Earthrise Smokescreen - Is that face disturbing?
I was lucky to have found a decent box of ER Smokescreen, but the more I look at it's face, the more I want to return him.
The face of his ER version is just plain white and flat, with no details unlike his Siege version.
The Siege Smokescreen has a silver face with small details by the bottom of both cheeks which in my opinion, makes it a more realistic robot face.
Earthrise Smokescreen's face seems as if he decided to Michael Myers for this chapter.