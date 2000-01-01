Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:38 PM   #1
skyshadow
Earthrise Smokescreen - Is that face disturbing?
I was lucky to have found a decent box of ER Smokescreen, but the more I look at it's face, the more I want to return him.


The face of his ER version is just plain white and flat, with no details unlike his Siege version.


The Siege Smokescreen has a silver face with small details by the bottom of both cheeks which in my opinion, makes it a more realistic robot face.


Earthrise Smokescreen's face seems as if he decided to Michael Myers for this chapter.
Old Today, 09:42 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Re: Earthrise Smokescreen - Is that face disturbing?
No. It's specific to his unique cartoon model and I like it. it is very rare smokescreen is more than just a repaint of prowl.
Old Today, 11:03 PM   #3
YYCTron
Re: Earthrise Smokescreen - Is that face disturbing?
In Season 2 of the cartoon, Floro Dery the designer got very lazy and designed a ton of robots with derpy faces like Smokescreen and Grapple.
