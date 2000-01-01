skyshadow Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2017 Location: Milton, Ontario Posts: 84

Earthrise Smokescreen - Is that face disturbing? I was lucky to have found a decent box of ER Smokescreen, but the more I look at it's face, the more I want to return him.





The face of his ER version is just plain white and flat, with no details unlike his Siege version.





The Siege Smokescreen has a silver face with small details by the bottom of both cheeks which in my opinion, makes it a more realistic robot face.





Earthrise Smokescreen's face seems as if he decided to Michael Myers for this chapter.

