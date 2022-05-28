Via Chinese platform Tieba, we have our first clear look a the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Core Class Shockwave, G2 Megatron & Optimus Prime figures. We finally have a clear images of the new Legacy Core Shockwave figure which we got a look at the back of his packaging a few days ago.
*To top it all, we also have our first look at Legacy Core G2 Megatron (Kingdom Megatron redeco) and a repack of the Kingdom Core Optimus Prime mold. We hope these figure will be officially revealed any time soon. See the new images after the break and then share » Continue Reading.
