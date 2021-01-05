Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,962
Transformers R.E.D Arcee (Transformers Prime) In-Hand Images


Via the*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers R.E.D Arcee (Transformers Prime) for your viewing pleasure. Arcee is part of Wave 2 of the new Transformers R.E.D action figures together with Cheetor. While not transformable, this figure really shines in cartoon-accuracy. We are sure many Transformers Prime fans will be pleased with the design and poseability of this figure. For those wondering about scale, we have comparison shots next to First Edition Deluxe Arcee which show that the new R.E.D figure slightly taller. Check out the new images after the break and then join &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers R.E.D Arcee (Transformers Prime) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



