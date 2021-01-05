|
Transformers R.E.D Arcee (Transformers Prime) In-Hand Images
Via the*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group
*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers R.E.D Arcee (Transformers Prime) for your viewing pleasure. Arcee is part of Wave 2 of the new Transformers R.E.D action figures together with Cheetor. While not transformable, this figure really shines in cartoon-accuracy. We are sure many Transformers Prime fans will be pleased with the design and poseability of this figure. For those wondering about scale, we have comparison shots next to First Edition Deluxe Arcee which show that the new R.E.D figure slightly taller. Check out the new images after the break and then join » Continue Reading.
