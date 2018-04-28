|
TFExpo 2018 Announced ? 3 and 4 August, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri
TFExpo 2018 has been announced! The Midwest’s Transformers convention returns for its sixth year, moving from Wichita to Kansas City, Missouri. Two guests have been announced so far – voice actor*Gregg Berger*(Grimlock in Generation 1, Fall of Cybertron, and Power of the Primes; Generation 1*Long Haul; Generation 1*Skyfire) and artist*Casey Coller*(IDW comics artist, Transformers Ironhide, and Robots in Disguise, as well as a whole host of cover artwork for IDW). TFExpo 2018 will be held over the weekend of*3 – 4 August, 2018, at the*Adams Mark Hotel in*Kansas City, Missouri. Pre-registration is now open, with tickets starting from $20 – » Continue Reading.
