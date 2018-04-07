|
Marcelo Matere?s Transformers: Forged to Fight Art Process
Marcelo Matere*shares
*his process for creating one of the splash screens that prominently features*Dinobot
*and*Galvatron
*for Kabam’s*Transformers: Forged to Fight.
“After the sketch [was] approved, I had to pose the great 3D models done for the Kabam artists on the unit and*then finish the illustrations with Photoshop. Ive learned a lot with this process! Hope you liked!” We did indeed! Check out the images after the jump, remember to download the game from your app stores & then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
