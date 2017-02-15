Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,001

Diamond Comics Shipping List for February 22nd



D-Drive has once again supplied us with the Diamond comics shipping list for next week, February 22nd. On tap for our beloved Transformers is: OPTIMUS PRIME #4 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A/CA) Kei Zama NEW CYBERTRON! Optimus Prime struggles to unite the Junkions, Cybertronians, and humans-but will diplomacy be scuttled when the Junkion's secret comes out? TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #3 (also shipping subscription A, B and 1-in-10 variants) (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence Orders, kind gestures and pleas for mercy-all things that WHIRL finds it very easy to ignore. Right now, he



