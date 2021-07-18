|
Studio Series Sunday Official Transformers Reveals ? Grindor, Bumblebee, Jolt, and Th
Surprise! Via their Facebook
page, Hasbro has just dropped a batch of official Studio Series reveals for the rest of Wave 3, in what they’re dubbing. #StudioSeriesSunday. Thanks to this we now have the reveals for: Leader Grindor Deluxe Bumblebee Deluxe Jolt Voyager Thrust Of course, we have already seen all of these thanks to either leaks or even them showing up at retail, but it’s still nice to finally have their official reveals. Hasbro says the wave will be fully releasing this summer.
