Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Studio Series Sunday Official Transformers Reveals ? Grindor, Bumblebee, Jolt, and Th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,837
Studio Series Sunday Official Transformers Reveals ? Grindor, Bumblebee, Jolt, and Th


Surprise! Via their Facebook page, Hasbro has just dropped a batch of official Studio Series reveals for the rest of Wave 3, in what they’re dubbing. #StudioSeriesSunday. Thanks to this we now have the reveals for:  Leader Grindor  Deluxe Bumblebee  Deluxe Jolt  Voyager Thrust Of course, we have already seen all of these thanks to either leaks or even them showing up at retail, but it’s still nice to finally have their official reveals. Hasbro says the wave will be fully releasing this summer.

The post Studio Series Sunday Official Transformers Reveals – Grindor, Bumblebee, Jolt, and Thrust appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1980s Change Robo & Esso Robot Racer Transformer Lot of 9 Figures
Transformers
Tech Deck Transforming Sk8 Container Six Stair Rail Element Finger Boards Lot
Transformers
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Go-Bots Optimus Prime Heatwave Figure Book Lot
Transformers
Transformers original g1 box art 3D magnets, optimus prime Megatron Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Trilogy book
Transformers
Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Ravage And Rumble New
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Series 1 - Commemorative 2002 Toys R Us NIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.