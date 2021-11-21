It’s time for our usual round up of Transformers sightings around the world courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members. This week we have several new sightings in Australia, catching up with the latest Buzzworthy Bumblebee, Studio Series and Kingdom waves, Kingdom Tigatron and the latest Kingdom Deluxes have hit stores in France and Italy, new Studio Series toys in Malaysia and Mexico, and more Buzzworthy Bumblebee packs and Studio Series Sweep have been spotted in New Zealand. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/australia-transformers-sightings.87156/page-140#post-19753926">Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse Warrior 4-pack, Studio Series Wave 14 Voyager & Wave 13 Deluxe, And Kingdom Wave 3 & 4 » Continue Reading.
