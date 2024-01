evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 3,655

Re: Top 10 Hardest to Convert Transformers I only have #7 & #6, so can't comment on any the others



#7, didn't get the 1st release, but picked up the Amazon exclusive one later on, didn't think it was that bad, but it IS true that those legs are a devil to figure out

The swords suck, but that's naught to do with the transformation



#6, ya this thing sucks, only got one @ THunt on extreme discount, and still feel ripped off - keep your T30s!

