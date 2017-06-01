Popular Asian mobile phone manufacturer*Meizu has announced
that*Transformers: The Last Knight Special Edition Meizu E2 will go on sale this*June 7th. The Special Edition carries a price tag of 1799 Yuan (~$264) and sales would open at 10 AM on the aforementioned*day. Meizu E2 Transformers: The Last Knight Special Edition comes with some customized features such as a customized body design, as well as customized design on the box casing. There are also customized themes, ringtones, wallpapers and other contents. The mobile*sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P20 chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The » Continue Reading.
.
