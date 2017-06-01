Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Meizu E2 Transformers: The Last Knight Edition Mobile Phone Goes On Sale June 7th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,794
Meizu E2 Transformers: The Last Knight Edition Mobile Phone Goes On Sale June 7th


Popular Asian mobile phone manufacturer*Meizu has announced that*Transformers: The Last Knight Special Edition Meizu E2 will go on sale this*June 7th. The Special Edition carries a price tag of 1799 Yuan (~$264) and sales would open at 10 AM on the aforementioned*day. Meizu E2 Transformers: The Last Knight Special Edition comes with some customized features such as a customized body design, as well as customized design on the box casing. There are also customized themes, ringtones, wallpapers and other contents. The mobile*sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a MediaTek Helio P20 chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Meizu E2 Transformers: The Last Knight Edition Mobile Phone Goes On Sale June 7th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
KO Transformers ? AM Robotic Radio MIB (TS-558)
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Radio AM Robot (Blue) 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Salt-Man Z 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Robot-Man X MOSC
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Blue Windcharger (Camaro)
Transformers
Takara Micro Change Series Transformers ? Red Bumblejumper (1500XG)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.