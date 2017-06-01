Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers: The Last Knight Destroy Poster
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,794
New Transformers: The Last Knight Destroy Poster


In a callback to the original*protect and destroy posters from the first Transformers film back in 2007, a new similar poster has surfaced for Transformers: The Last Knight, but with a little twist:*Above Optimus Prime is not the word “Protect,” but the word “Destroy.” Although the “Destroy” theme has been used before, the design of the poster is vastly different than the posters that have been seen in the past for the franchise. Optimus Prime is present in black and white in front of a simple, white background. The only color on the poster is some red text and a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers: The Last Knight Destroy Poster appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW OPEN BOX TRANSFORMERS Generations Fortress Maximus Figure $229.99
Transformers
KO Transformers ? AM Robotic Radio MIB (TS-558)
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Radio AM Robot (Blue) 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Salt-Man Z 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Robot-Man X MOSC
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Blue Windcharger (Camaro)
Transformers
Takara Micro Change Series Transformers ? Red Bumblejumper (1500XG)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.