Today, 01:50 PM #1 ballastwave Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2016 Location: brantford Posts: 4 Ballastwave's Transformers for sale (or trade) First couple to try this out:



Terraegis (Trailbreaker) $130

Road Rage (Takara Masterpiece) $50



All complete with box, have been displayed.



I'm in Brantford so can meet up around there, or ship. Payment via paypal.



Things I'd considering trading (or part exchanging, I know the values vary wildly) for:



MasterMade Apollo (Omega Supreme)

G2 Sideswipe (inc. KO)

MPP10 Nemesis Prime

MP10V Optimus

Fanstoys Forager (Kickback)

Fanstoys Stomp (Sludge)

Masterpiece Thundercracker (any version, inc. KO)

TFC Deathclaw (Nautilator)

DX9 Gewalt (Blitzwing)

Grinder or Reximus Prime (Grimlock)

Zoids from the 80s, especially SpiderZoid

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

