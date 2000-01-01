|
Ballastwave's Transformers for sale (or trade)
First couple to try this out:
Terraegis (Trailbreaker) $130
Road Rage (Takara Masterpiece) $50
All complete with box, have been displayed.
I'm in Brantford so can meet up around there, or ship. Payment via paypal.
Things I'd considering trading (or part exchanging, I know the values vary wildly) for:
MasterMade Apollo (Omega Supreme)
G2 Sideswipe (inc. KO)
MPP10 Nemesis Prime
MP10V Optimus
Fanstoys Forager (Kickback)
Fanstoys Stomp (Sludge)
Masterpiece Thundercracker (any version, inc. KO)
TFC Deathclaw (Nautilator)
DX9 Gewalt (Blitzwing)
Grinder or Reximus Prime (Grimlock)
Zoids from the 80s, especially SpiderZoid