Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Ballastwave's Transformers for sale (or trade)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
ballastwave
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: brantford
Posts: 4
Ballastwave's Transformers for sale (or trade)
First couple to try this out:

Terraegis (Trailbreaker) $130
Road Rage (Takara Masterpiece) $50

All complete with box, have been displayed.

I'm in Brantford so can meet up around there, or ship. Payment via paypal.

Things I'd considering trading (or part exchanging, I know the values vary wildly) for:

MasterMade Apollo (Omega Supreme)
G2 Sideswipe (inc. KO)
MPP10 Nemesis Prime
MP10V Optimus
Fanstoys Forager (Kickback)
Fanstoys Stomp (Sludge)
Masterpiece Thundercracker (any version, inc. KO)
TFC Deathclaw (Nautilator)
DX9 Gewalt (Blitzwing)
Grinder or Reximus Prime (Grimlock)
Zoids from the 80s, especially SpiderZoid
ballastwave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Hero Optimus Prime MOSC MIP
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Omega Supreme 1985 G1
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.