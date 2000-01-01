Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page WTB: Siege Omega Supreme
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:28 AM   #1
MrFancypant5
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: GTA
Posts: 40
WTB: Siege Omega Supreme
Looking for a Siege Omega Supreme.


Hoping to spend around $275 but it can be negotiable.


Condition of box is not important as it will be opened as a gift and played with like crazy on Christmas morning:-)
MrFancypant5 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
StarScream #9 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Card New
Transformers
Ratchet #13 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #1 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
1980s Bandai Transformer Mercedes Benz/ tommy Cars
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers wst smallest Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.