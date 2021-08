Kyleissmart Mini-Con Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: Saskatoon Posts: 3

Titan hip joints I tried searching the boards but couldn’t find exactly what I was looking for…anyways, I’ve recently just splurged and came into a relatively mint SDCC Generations Metroplex and a titan returns Fort Max. However, both of their hip joints are extremely loose. I know I’ve seen full upgrade kits that have a new ratchet for the hips however they come with a lot of other accessories I don’t want. Does anyone know where I could just pick up the hip ratchets for both figures?