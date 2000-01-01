Today, 09:13 PM #1 sandman Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2017 Location: BC Posts: 2 Protectobots and Galvatron First time selling here but i've done business at macrossworld - username sandman. Payment through paypal and must include seller fees.



Transformer Combiner Wars Protectobots - Kinda a full team. Hot Spot, First Aid, Streetwise, Blades and Groove. Groove is unfortunately only a chest minion. You need Rook to complete Defensor. Never was able to get him. All MIB - never opened $165



Transformer Titan Wars Galvatron MIB - $40



Some macross stuff as well



VT-1 Ostrich yamato version 1 Never opened MIB $200



VE-1 Elintseeker yamato version 1 - Never opened MIB $200



VF-2SS Slyvie Gena E.T * - Only transformed once then returned to box. $200



Not sure how to add images to this board. Msg me for pics. Today, 09:16 PM #2 alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 1,955 Re: Protectobots and Galvatron Better re examine your price on Galvatron as he is $19.99 + tax at toys r us Today, 09:36 PM #3 sandman Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2017 Location: BC Posts: 2 Re: Protectobots and Galvatron Quote: alternatorfan Originally Posted by Better re examine your price on Galvatron as he is $19.99 + tax at toys r us

The Canadian Transformers Buy/Sell/Trade forum is not a place for discussion or to post random and negative comments. Any posts of that nature will be removed and repeat offenders will be issued warnings. You may ask questions about the items for sale/trade, but nothing more. 2. This is not a discussion forum.The Canadian Transformers Buy/Sell/Trade forum is not a place for discussion or to post random and negative comments. Any posts of that nature will be removed and repeat offenders will be issued warnings. You may ask questions about the items for sale/trade, but nothing more.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

