|
Protectobots and Galvatron
First time selling here but i've done business at macrossworld - username sandman. Payment through paypal and must include seller fees.
Transformer Combiner Wars Protectobots - Kinda a full team. Hot Spot, First Aid, Streetwise, Blades and Groove. Groove is unfortunately only a chest minion. You need Rook to complete Defensor. Never was able to get him. All MIB - never opened $165
Transformer Titan Wars Galvatron MIB - $40
Some macross stuff as well
VT-1 Ostrich yamato version 1 Never opened MIB $200
VE-1 Elintseeker yamato version 1 - Never opened MIB $200
VF-2SS Slyvie Gena E.T * - Only transformed once then returned to box. $200
Not sure how to add images to this board. Msg me for pics.