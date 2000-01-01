Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Protectobots and Galvatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:13 PM   #1
sandman
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: BC
Posts: 2
Protectobots and Galvatron
First time selling here but i've done business at macrossworld - username sandman. Payment through paypal and must include seller fees.

Transformer Combiner Wars Protectobots - Kinda a full team. Hot Spot, First Aid, Streetwise, Blades and Groove. Groove is unfortunately only a chest minion. You need Rook to complete Defensor. Never was able to get him. All MIB - never opened $165

Transformer Titan Wars Galvatron MIB - $40

Some macross stuff as well

VT-1 Ostrich yamato version 1 Never opened MIB $200

VE-1 Elintseeker yamato version 1 - Never opened MIB $200

VF-2SS Slyvie Gena E.T * - Only transformed once then returned to box. $200

Not sure how to add images to this board. Msg me for pics.
sandman is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:16 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 1,955
Re: Protectobots and Galvatron
Better re examine your price on Galvatron as he is $19.99 + tax at toys r us
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:36 PM   #3
sandman
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: BC
Posts: 2
Re: Protectobots and Galvatron
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
Better re examine your price on Galvatron as he is $19.99 + tax at toys r us
2. This is not a discussion forum.
The Canadian Transformers Buy/Sell/Trade forum is not a place for discussion or to post random and negative comments. Any posts of that nature will be removed and repeat offenders will be issued warnings. You may ask questions about the items for sale/trade, but nothing more.
sandman is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TransFormers Leader starscream Hunt For The Decepticons MISB HFTD
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-03 Wrath Grimlock Dinobots
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-02 Growl Snarl Dinobots
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-04 Blade Swoop Dinobots
Transformers
Laser beasts battle beasts transformers lot new - mint see description
Transformers
Battle Beast laser beast transformers complete lot w/ weapons ridiculously MINT
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.