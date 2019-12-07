Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,902

Siege Wave 5 Deluxe Spinister And Crosshairs Out In Canada



Attention Canadian Siege collectors! 2005 Boards member*DesertDog*is giving us the heads up that the new Siege Wave 5 Deluxe Spinister And Crosshairs are out In Canada. Spinister and Crosshairs were found*at EB Games in Calgary, Alberta. Time to check your nearest store to try to grab new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!



