|
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Scout Wheeljack Found At UK Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*returner*we can report that the new*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Scout Wheeljack has been found at UK retail. This figure is a new new scout mold based on Wheeljacks design as seen in the Cyberverse cartoon and featuring a Gravity cannon gimmick. 2005 Boards member*Nevermore*had given us the heads up of a small tiny picture of this mold at the Cyberverse display at Toy Fair 2020 (but later taken out) and then we had some in-package images of the figure.
Cyberverse Scout Wheeljack was finally spotted
at Asda, Cannock in the UK.
