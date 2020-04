Mumps Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 3,243

Re: Earthrise Cliffjumper The partsforming killed the toy for me. Sold mine after transforming it once. For that price, there shouldn't be any partsforming. The build quality and mass of the toy were great though, but.. When I opened the toy and found out the entire back of the car partsformed.. That was when I couldn't justify the price.



