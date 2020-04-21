Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries, Trade Paperback Available For Amazon


Bring home the entire My Little Pony / Transformers crossover event in its trade paperback version, which is scheduled for a March 2, 2021 release date. Pre-order your copy here, review our coverage of the creative team’s interview about the upcoming miniseries, then sound off on the 2005 boards! When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a* malfunctioning Spacebridge! What’s this mean for our favorite fillies? There are suddenly a bunch of Autobots and Decepticons in Equestria! And as the dust settles, Rarity and Arcee find themselves teaming up against &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries, Trade Paperback Available For Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
