IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers Miniseries, Trade Paperback Available For Amazon
Bring home the entire My Little Pony / Transformers crossover event in its trade paperback version, which is scheduled for a March 2, 2021 release date. Pre-order your copy here
, review our coverage of the creative team’s interview
about the upcoming
miniseries, then sound off on the 2005 boards! When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a* malfunctioning Spacebridge! What’s this mean for our favorite fillies? There are suddenly a bunch of Autobots and Decepticons in Equestria! And as the dust settles, Rarity and Arcee find themselves teaming up against » Continue Reading.
