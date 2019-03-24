|
Death?s Head returns to Marvel Comics ? Kei Zama to draw new series
During the Marvel UK run of the Transformers comics in the 1980s, readers were treated to an original character created by Simon Furman. In the classic story “Wanted: Galvatron – Dead or Alive!” Death’s Head was introduced as a freelance peacekeeping agent (definitely not a bounty hunter – as Scourge found out the hard way) aiming to collect on a bounty placed on the head of Galvatron by Rodimus Prime. From this early appearance Death’s Head would go on to make a handful of appearances in the Marvel UK Transformers stories and then was brought across into the main Marvel » Continue Reading.
