Even More New TLK Toy Reveals ? Hot Rod, Cogman and More!

Hot on the heels of Hasbro’s earlier announcement is another round of official images for upcoming Transformers The Last Knight toys. This comes via EW and features 2 highly anticipated figures – deluxe scale Hot Rod and Cogman. Both look to be officially licensed car modes, Lamborghini and Aston Martin. If not, very close. Also seen was the Generations bomber Megatron repaint and Skullitron, another knight based dragon. Read on to check the pics!The post Even More New TLK Toy Reveals – Hot Rod, Cogman and More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM