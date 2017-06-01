Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,790
Transformers Movie Toys Revealed ? Cybertron (Planet), Leader Dragonstorm, Voyager Ni


Hasbro has sent through some new product reveals for upcoming Transformers The Last Knight toys. We have a wide array of classes here and many are retailer exclusives (such as Mission To Cybertron). Read on to check out full bios and high res images for: Leader Class Dragonstorm Voyager Class Nitro Converting Cybertron Planet Infernocus 5 Pack Deluxe Optimus Prime 2 Pack Legion Hot Rod Legion 2 Pack- Hot Rod and Bumblebee Legion 2 Pack Optimus Prime and Ravenspar Legion 2 Pack Megatron and Berserker Legion 2 Pack Optimus Prime and Grimlock Legion 2 Pack Bumblebee and Megatron Flip N &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Toys Revealed – Cybertron (Planet), Leader Dragonstorm, Voyager Nitro and More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
