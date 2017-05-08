You may remember a while back that we reported
a news regarding a possible Argos Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime (repainted from DOTM Voyager Prime). Robot Kingdom has finally unveiled its covers
to give us a look at Target Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime, which is the Argos equivalent figure from Target. The figure is a part of a “Reveal Your Shield” campaign involving hidden images very much like the TRU Mission To Cybertron line is rumored to be. Check out the images, after the jump.  
The post In-Package Images Of Argos And Target Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...