Yandex Navigator The Last Knight Promotion With Optimus Prime Voice (Russian)



As a “Transformers: The Last Knight” promo Yandex Navigator (a driving app available both in AppStore and Google Play) hired actor Andrey Yaroslavtsev (?????? ??????????), who is the Russian voice of Optimus Prime to do in-character voice for their navigator app. There are some funny lines like “There is a Decepticon camera ahead” and “Galvatron dug up the road again”. The App uses Bumblebee in car mode to guide you in the maps. Thanks to 2005 Boards Member*Arvegtor for the report. You can check the video below and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.



