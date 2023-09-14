canprime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,296

FS: MISB Velocitron Cosmos, POTP Punch/CounterPunch, Gen Selects Super Megatron, etc. Up for sale is a bunch of semi rare items from the past few years. All are MISB (never opened) and come from the pet, and smoke, free home of an adult collector.





You can check out my feedback here and on actionfigurenews.ca or under scifreak on Ebay.







Important info:





1- Price is in Canadian dollars. I accept Cash (in person pick up only), E-Transfer or Paypal (friends/family, or Goods/Services +4%).





2- Shipping is extra, but you can pick up for free from me in Barrhaven (Ottawa). Of course I can combine shipping for multiple items purchased. Sorry but I don't deliver.







3- No holds and I am not looking for trades.







4- Just to say it again. All the items are MISB (never opened). The Super Megatron and POTP Punch/CounterPunch are also sealed in their brown shipper box.





Here is what I have:





Velocitron Cosmos $75



POTP Punch / CounterPunch $60

Generatrion Selects Super Megatron $150

Soundwave's Spy Patrol $40

G2 Megatron (small ding in the front corner of brown box where Hasbro logo is located) $50

Combat Megatron $30

Smokescreen $20





Please ask questions up front and check out the pics.





