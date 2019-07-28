|
Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties Optimus Prime & Heatwave Found At Us Retail
2005 Boards*Hotconvoy*lets us know that the*Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties Optimus Prime & Heatwave Found are out at Us Retail. Mega Mighties are non-transforming action figures with limited articulation similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline. The first figures revealed were Bumblebee and Hot Shot, and then listings for Optimus Prime
and Heatwave
surfaced on Amazon. These two new Mega Mighties toys have been found at*Target in St. George, Utah. Nice toys for small Rescue Bots fans!
The post Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties Optimus Prime & Heatwave Found At Us Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.