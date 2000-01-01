Talk about bolstering the ranks! 10 new Micromasters...kinda. The molds are reuses (thought this is my first time encountering 2 of them) and some figures work better than others. There are several homages here from characters who came with bases, to a combiner team member and a g1 combiner squad member....there is even a couple litle bonuses along the way, not the least of which is Micromaster Hot Rod. IT`S A MICROMASTER BONANZA!....but are they any good? We shall see!
