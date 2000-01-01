Today, 09:11 AM #1 GotBot Classic Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,331 Siege Micromaster 10 - Pack Review

https://youtu.be/0SBIeFY_1Z4 Talk about bolstering the ranks! 10 new Micromasters...kinda. The molds are reuses (thought this is my first time encountering 2 of them) and some figures work better than others. There are several homages here from characters who came with bases, to a combiner team member and a g1 combiner squad member....there is even a couple litle bonuses along the way, not the least of which is Micromaster Hot Rod. IT`S A MICROMASTER BONANZA!....but are they any good? We shall see! Last edited by GotBot; Today at 09:20 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

