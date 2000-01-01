freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 316

TFcon 2017 Sales - Everything priced to Move! Everything listed below will be avaialbe at TFcon 2017. I'll be adding more stuff in the coming days. Check back often.



Also everything is priced to sell. Please make offers. Love doing trades as well



Are you a "customizer"? I have a bag of junkers you can have. Free with purchase!



7 X Shot Bots Lot $10

Movie Brawl

Movie Long Haul

Movie Sential Prime

G1 Bumble Bee (Yellow)

G1 Bumble Bee (Gold)

G1 Prowl

G1 Prime

Deciption Brown Launcher



2x Hero Clicks $4

- Scourge

- SkyBlast



Generation 1 Pretenders

-- List coming shortly ---



Generation 1

Astrotrain (small broken purple flap) $5

Pounce $7

Sizzle (Sparkbot) $4

Chase (Throttlebot) $3

Searchlight (Throttlebot) $3

Erector (Micromaster) $7

Overload (Micromaster) $5 (missing one arm)

Grandslam (tape) $15



G1/G2 Parts $2 each

Omega Supreme Back piece

Omega Supreme Leg piece

Hotspot Ladder

Tracks Launchers x2

Ultra Magnus Head

Bruticus Head

Swoop launcher

G2 Jazz Gun

G2 Jazz Launcher

G2 Jazz Missile

G2 SideSwipe Missile

Broadside Missile x1

Seacon Fist

Metroplex Building / Tower



Generation 2

Long Haul $5



CHUG

Darkmount $10

Thrust (missing missiles) $10



RID

Sideburn (Complete w/card) $10

X-Brawn (Complete w/card)$10



Roll Bar (includes instructions) $5

Armorhide $3

Spy Changers 2 Pack Hot Shot & R.E.V. (MSOC) $4

Spy Changers Hot Shot (MSOC) $4

Spy Changers Mirage (MSOC) $4



Armada

Bendy Prime w/ minicon $12

Optimus Prime w/Trailer - No accessories $10

Hotshot (Complete w/ Instructions & card) $10





Sea-Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)

Night Attack Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)

Emergency Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)



Legends Megatron (includes cardback)



Energon

Optimus Prime w/attachments (no trailer) $15

Arcee includes Card back, instructions and accessories $10

Arcee includes instructions and some accessories $8

Hardtop (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $5

Starscream (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10

Steamhammer (w/ Instructions) $5

Crumplezone (Broken fist) $3



Transfomers Cybertron

Nemesis Breaker (bot only) $10

Wing Saber $15

Vector Prime (repaint) $10

misc Keys $3 each

King Starscream Wings $3

Legends Optimus Prime $3



Alternators

Sideswipe $10



TF Movieverse

SideSwipe (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $7

Brawl (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10



Beast Wars

Pile of robot bodies (Free with purchase)



Transmetal Megatron *BROKEN* includes Box & Instructions $5

Transmetal Cheetor (no accessories) $5

Transmetal Rat Trap (includes cardback) $5

Transmetal Terrorsaur (includes cardback) $5



Beast machines - Rat trap $5



NON TRANSFORMERS:



Marvel Legends

Captain America Series 1 $20

Mister Sinster $10



Spiderman Classics- Blacksuit Spiderman $20

