|
TFcon 2017 Sales - Everything priced to Move!
Everything listed below will be avaialbe at TFcon 2017. I'll be adding more stuff in the coming days. Check back often.
Also everything is priced to sell. Please make offers. Love doing trades as well
Are you a "customizer"? I have a bag of junkers you can have. Free with purchase!
7 X Shot Bots Lot $10
Movie Brawl
Movie Long Haul
Movie Sential Prime
G1 Bumble Bee (Yellow)
G1 Bumble Bee (Gold)
G1 Prowl
G1 Prime
Deciption Brown Launcher
2x Hero Clicks $4
- Scourge
- SkyBlast
Generation 1 Pretenders
-- List coming shortly ---
Generation 1
Astrotrain (small broken purple flap) $5
Pounce $7
Sizzle (Sparkbot) $4
Chase (Throttlebot) $3
Searchlight (Throttlebot) $3
Erector (Micromaster) $7
Overload (Micromaster) $5 (missing one arm)
Grandslam (tape) $15
G1/G2 Parts $2 each
Omega Supreme Back piece
Omega Supreme Leg piece
Hotspot Ladder
Tracks Launchers x2
Ultra Magnus Head
Bruticus Head
Swoop launcher
G2 Jazz Gun
G2 Jazz Launcher
G2 Jazz Missile
G2 SideSwipe Missile
Broadside Missile x1
Seacon Fist
Metroplex Building / Tower
Generation 2
Long Haul $5
CHUG
Darkmount $10
Thrust (missing missiles) $10
RID
Sideburn (Complete w/card) $10
X-Brawn (Complete w/card)$10
Roll Bar (includes instructions) $5
Armorhide $3
Spy Changers 2 Pack Hot Shot & R.E.V. (MSOC) $4
Spy Changers Hot Shot (MSOC) $4
Spy Changers Mirage (MSOC) $4
Armada
Bendy Prime w/ minicon $12
Optimus Prime w/Trailer - No accessories $10
Hotshot (Complete w/ Instructions & card) $10
Sea-Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)
Night Attack Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)
Emergency Team $10 (Complete w/ Instructions)
Legends Megatron (includes cardback)
Energon
Optimus Prime w/attachments (no trailer) $15
Arcee includes Card back, instructions and accessories $10
Arcee includes instructions and some accessories $8
Hardtop (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $5
Starscream (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10
Steamhammer (w/ Instructions) $5
Crumplezone (Broken fist) $3
Transfomers Cybertron
Nemesis Breaker (bot only) $10
Wing Saber $15
Vector Prime (repaint) $10
misc Keys $3 each
King Starscream Wings $3
Legends Optimus Prime $3
Alternators
Sideswipe $10
TF Movieverse
SideSwipe (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $7
Brawl (Complete w/ Instructions & accessories) $10
Beast Wars
Pile of robot bodies (Free with purchase)
Transmetal Megatron *BROKEN* includes Box & Instructions $5
Transmetal Cheetor (no accessories) $5
Transmetal Rat Trap (includes cardback) $5
Transmetal Terrorsaur (includes cardback) $5
Beast machines - Rat trap $5
NON TRANSFORMERS:
Marvel Legends
Captain America Series 1 $20
Mister Sinster $10
Spiderman Classics- Blacksuit Spiderman $20