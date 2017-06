The Hollywood Reporter: ?Transformers? Star Jerrod Carmichael interview

The Hollywood Reporter brings us an interview with Transformers: The Last Knight cast member Jerrod Carmichael, in which he shares his experiences on set and lessons learned. How was it working on a Michael Bay set? It may have been the single biggest learning experience I have had in my career. A reason I wanted to do the film was to see what a production of that size was like and to see how comedy can translate internationally. You can say a quippy thing or something sarcastic but does that translate to China? Does it play well in India?