Japanese Magazine Figure-Oh #233 Scans: The Last Knight, MPM-03 Bumblebee, Legends An

Thanks to Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook* we have got clear scans of*Japanese Magazine Figure-Oh #233 Scans. The magazine brings us some nice shots of Japanese exclusive TLK-15 Calibur Optimus Prime, Leader Class TLK-19 Megatron and other The Last Knight figures, MPM-3 Bumblebee, Masterpiece Lambor+ (Sideswipe) and Sunstreaker, LG Legends series next releases, Prime 1 Studios The Last Knight Optimus Prime statue and more. You can read on to see the pictures and then sound off at the 2005 Boards. The post Japanese Magazine Figure-Oh #233 Scans: The Last Knight, MPM-03 Bumblebee, Legends And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM