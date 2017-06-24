|
Japanese Magazine Figure-Oh #233 Scans: The Last Knight, MPM-03 Bumblebee, Legends An
Thanks to Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook*
we have got clear scans of*Japanese Magazine Figure-Oh #233 Scans. The magazine brings us some nice shots of Japanese exclusive TLK-15 Calibur Optimus Prime, Leader Class TLK-19 Megatron and other The Last Knight figures, MPM-3 Bumblebee, Masterpiece Lambor+ (Sideswipe) and Sunstreaker, LG Legends series next releases, Prime 1 Studios The Last Knight Optimus Prime statue and more. You can read on to see the pictures and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.    
