|
First Look At NYCC 2019 Transformers: War for Cybertron ? Earth Rise Figures.
New York Comic Con 2019 is just around the corner and we have our first look at the upcoming Transformers: War for Cybertron – Earth Rise figures. Earth Rise is the follow up to the Siege line (Part II of the War For Cybertron Trilogy) and this render reveal confirms the earlier leaked toyline info from Southern Hobby
. The releaved toys are as follows: E7149 Micromaster Hotrod Patrol E7157 Deluxe Ironworks E7164 Voyager Grapple E7166 Leader Optimus Prime with Trailer Description from IGN
"Each figure comes with "a piece of the Transformers Universe Map," and collecting the figures
