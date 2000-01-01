Today, 12:19 PM #1 OLDMR Beast Machine Join Date: May 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 430 Free shipping tuesdays! MP/3P figures Selling my collection please feel free to pm me







Below is a list of what I have. All MIB unless noted and have been displayed in smoke free home inside lock and key cabinets. Prices are in USD I will translate to CAD by next week. Prices do not include shipping. I will give discounts on bulk purchases PM me.











Optimus Prime TAKARA - $225



Sideswipe TAKARA - $85



Blue Streak TAKARA - SOLD



Prowl TAKARA - SOLD



Wheeljack TAKARA - SOLD



Ironhide TAKARA - comes with upgrade but screws are stripped in Butt - $80



Rachet TAKARA - $80



Gears Bad Cube - SOLD



Brawn Bad Cube - SOLD



Huffer Bad Cube - SOLD



Bumblebee TAKARA - SOLD



Sludge FANSTOYS - SOLD



Snarl FANSTOYS - $300



Swoop FANSTOYS - chip paint on knee - $225



Slag FANSTOYS - upgrade on shoulders - $250



Grimlock TAKARA no box/modified hands - $80



Megatron Xtransbots - $150



Starscream TAKARA - $200



Skywarp TAKARA - $200



Thundercracker TAKARA - $200



Soundwave TAKARA - SOLD



Rumble TAKARA - SOLD



Frenzy TAKARA - SOLD



Lazerbeak TAKARA - SOLD



Ravage TAKARA - SOLD



Buzzsaw TAKARA - SOLD



Reflector FANSTOYS - SOLD



Shockwave TAKARA - $99



Bombshell Fanstoys - SOLD



Sharpnel Fanstoys - SOLD



Kickback Fanstoys - SOLD



Smoke Screen TAKARA - $80



Red Alert TAKARA KO - $50



Blaster KFC - Sold



Perceptor FANSTOYS - Sold



Tracks TAKARA - Sold



Grapple TAKARA - SOLD



Inferno TAKARA KO - damaged box - $60



Powerglide DX9 - SOLD



Cosmos XTB - $125



Onslaught Botron War -$100



Vortex Botron War - $80



Brawl Botron War - $80



Blast-off Botron War - $80



Swindle Botron War - $80



Ramjet BB7 - $100



Thrust BB7 $125



Dirge BB7 - $100



Hot Rod TAKARA - $100



Ultra Magnus TAKARA - $200



Springer Openplay - SOLD



Kup Fanstoys - SOLD



Arcee TAKARA - SOLD



Wreck Gar x2 KFC - $165



Wheelie Xtransbots - SOLD



Lightspeed Botron War - SOLD



Nosecone Botron War - SOLD



Afterburner Botron War - SOLD



Pipes Xtransbots - $50



Outback Badcube - $80 Attached Thumbnails

