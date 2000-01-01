Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
OLDMR
Free shipping tuesdays! MP/3P figures
Selling my collection please feel free to pm me



Below is a list of what I have. All MIB unless noted and have been displayed in smoke free home inside lock and key cabinets. Prices are in USD I will translate to CAD by next week. Prices do not include shipping. I will give discounts on bulk purchases PM me.





Optimus Prime TAKARA - $225

Sideswipe TAKARA - $85

Blue Streak TAKARA - SOLD

Prowl TAKARA - SOLD

Wheeljack TAKARA - SOLD

Ironhide TAKARA - comes with upgrade but screws are stripped in Butt - $80

Rachet TAKARA - $80

Gears Bad Cube - SOLD

Brawn Bad Cube - SOLD

Huffer Bad Cube - SOLD

Bumblebee TAKARA - SOLD

Sludge FANSTOYS - SOLD

Snarl FANSTOYS - $300

Swoop FANSTOYS - chip paint on knee - $225

Slag FANSTOYS - upgrade on shoulders - $250

Grimlock TAKARA no box/modified hands - $80

Megatron Xtransbots - $150

Starscream TAKARA - $200

Skywarp TAKARA - $200

Thundercracker TAKARA - $200

Soundwave TAKARA - SOLD

Rumble TAKARA - SOLD

Frenzy TAKARA - SOLD

Lazerbeak TAKARA - SOLD

Ravage TAKARA - SOLD

Buzzsaw TAKARA - SOLD

Reflector FANSTOYS - SOLD

Shockwave TAKARA - $99

Bombshell Fanstoys - SOLD

Sharpnel Fanstoys - SOLD

Kickback Fanstoys - SOLD

Smoke Screen TAKARA - $80

Red Alert TAKARA KO - $50

Blaster KFC - Sold

Perceptor FANSTOYS - Sold

Tracks TAKARA - Sold

Grapple TAKARA - SOLD

Inferno TAKARA KO - damaged box - $60

Powerglide DX9 - SOLD

Cosmos XTB - $125

Onslaught Botron War -$100

Vortex Botron War - $80

Brawl Botron War - $80

Blast-off Botron War - $80

Swindle Botron War - $80

Ramjet BB7 - $100

Thrust BB7 $125

Dirge BB7 - $100

Hot Rod TAKARA - $100

Ultra Magnus TAKARA - $200

Springer Openplay - SOLD

Kup Fanstoys - SOLD

Arcee TAKARA - SOLD

Wreck Gar x2 KFC - $165

Wheelie Xtransbots - SOLD

Lightspeed Botron War - SOLD

Nosecone Botron War - SOLD

Afterburner Botron War - SOLD

Pipes Xtransbots - $50

Outback Badcube - $80
