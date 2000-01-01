|
Free shipping tuesdays! MP/3P figures
Selling my collection please feel free to pm me
Below is a list of what I have. All MIB unless noted and have been displayed in smoke free home inside lock and key cabinets. Prices are in USD I will translate to CAD by next week. Prices do not include shipping. I will give discounts on bulk purchases PM me.
Optimus Prime TAKARA - $225
Sideswipe TAKARA - $85
Blue Streak TAKARA - SOLD
Prowl TAKARA - SOLD
Wheeljack TAKARA - SOLD
Ironhide TAKARA - comes with upgrade but screws are stripped in Butt - $80
Rachet TAKARA - $80
Gears Bad Cube - SOLD
Brawn Bad Cube - SOLD
Huffer Bad Cube - SOLD
Bumblebee TAKARA - SOLD
Sludge FANSTOYS - SOLD
Snarl FANSTOYS - $300
Swoop FANSTOYS - chip paint on knee - $225
Slag FANSTOYS - upgrade on shoulders - $250
Grimlock TAKARA no box/modified hands - $80
Megatron Xtransbots - $150
Starscream TAKARA - $200
Skywarp TAKARA - $200
Thundercracker TAKARA - $200
Soundwave TAKARA - SOLD
Rumble TAKARA - SOLD
Frenzy TAKARA - SOLD
Lazerbeak TAKARA - SOLD
Ravage TAKARA - SOLD
Buzzsaw TAKARA - SOLD
Reflector FANSTOYS - SOLD
Shockwave TAKARA - $99
Bombshell Fanstoys - SOLD
Sharpnel Fanstoys - SOLD
Kickback Fanstoys - SOLD
Smoke Screen TAKARA - $80
Red Alert TAKARA KO - $50
Blaster KFC - Sold
Perceptor FANSTOYS - Sold
Tracks TAKARA - Sold
Grapple TAKARA - SOLD
Inferno TAKARA KO - damaged box - $60
Powerglide DX9 - SOLD
Cosmos XTB - $125
Onslaught Botron War -$100
Vortex Botron War - $80
Brawl Botron War - $80
Blast-off Botron War - $80
Swindle Botron War - $80
Ramjet BB7 - $100
Thrust BB7 $125
Dirge BB7 - $100
Hot Rod TAKARA - $100
Ultra Magnus TAKARA - $200
Springer Openplay - SOLD
Kup Fanstoys - SOLD
Arcee TAKARA - SOLD
Wreck Gar x2 KFC - $165
Wheelie Xtransbots - SOLD
Lightspeed Botron War - SOLD
Nosecone Botron War - SOLD
Afterburner Botron War - SOLD
Pipes Xtransbots - $50
Outback Badcube - $80