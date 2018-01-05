|
Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Megatron Action Figure Prototype
Via Weibo user*2017ct
*we have a look at the gray prototype of the upcoming*Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Megatron Action Figure. 3P Iron Warrior is bringing a full articulated non-transformable rendition of Transformers Prime Megatron. The figure looks like a totally cartoon accurate version of the ruthless Decepticon leader. We should expect several accessories to be included, similar to what we have seen to the previous Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Optimus Prime action figure
. While not transforming, we are sure this release will please many Transformers Prime fans out there. No information on release date or price announced yet, but » Continue Reading.
