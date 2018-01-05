Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,292
Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Megatron Action Figure Prototype


Via Weibo user*2017ct*we have a look at the gray prototype of the upcoming*Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Megatron Action Figure. 3P Iron Warrior is bringing a full articulated non-transformable rendition of Transformers Prime Megatron. The figure looks like a totally cartoon accurate version of the ruthless Decepticon leader. We should expect several accessories to be included, similar to what we have seen to the previous Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Optimus Prime action figure. While not transforming, we are sure this release will please many Transformers Prime fans out there. No information on release date or price announced yet, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Megatron Action Figure Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:18 PM   #2
justprime
Classic
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,390
Re: Iron Warrior Transformers Prime Megatron Action Figure Prototype
The question is WHEN for BOTH and the price yadayada
justprime is online now   Reply With Quote
