Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,370

Stock Images Of Blindbag Transformers: Botbots



Japanese toy retailer site



The post







More... Japanese toy retailer site Moonbase has posted stock images of 24 blind bagged Botbots. Though these are in Blindbag packages, it seems as though most of them are featured on 5-Packs and 8-Packs excluding several figures which seems to be exclusive for the Blindbags. Thanks to this reveal, we get to see notable figures from Shed Heads, Techie Team, Sugar Shocks and Backpack Bunch. You can check out the images, after the jump. The post Stock Images Of Blindbag Transformers: Botbots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.