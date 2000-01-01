Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:36 AM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,046
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot Released at Retail
Good news for Rescue Bots fans!

Thanks to board member Lioconvoy81 for letting us know they have found the new Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot figure at Toys R Us in Burlington, Ontario.

The figure retails for around $40.00 plus taxes.

Happy Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: E6F7AC5F-66A1-4525-A96F-9CE5BEE421CD.jpg Views: 2 Size: 20.6 KB ID: 41936  
