MMC Hellion (not MP Cliffjumper) quick sale

MMC / Ocular Max Hellion (not MP Cliffjumper) for 70$ Canadian.



Comes complete and only transformed once from car to robot, and then back to car next day. Received about 3 days ago.

High quality, and rolls very well, in like new condition, and complete.





Pick up in Oakville (Home) or in west Mississuaga (work)





Things I am looking for

Ft-11 spotter

IF Warpath



My Cybertron Feedback Page:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56526



My Ebay Feedback Page:

http://feedback.ebay.ca/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=zfarsh3000



TFW2005 Feedback:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/1056147-zfarsh.html __________________