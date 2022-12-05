Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,302
Dr Wu DW-E14 Energy Dragon (SD Trypticon) Color Prototype


Via*Dr Wu Weibo account, we can share images of the color prototype of their*DW-E14 Energy Dragon (SD Trypticon). This is a very original take on the classic G1 Decepticon base in a 10-cm tall super deformed or ?chibi? style which even*includes a non-transformable Full-Tilt drone. Trypticon can transform into a cute dinosaur mode, city and battle station mode but Dr Wu surprises us with an extra 4th mode. He can transform into a small cube, an ?Energy Cube?. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. You can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-E14 Energy Dragon (SD Trypticon) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 09:47 AM   #2
Omegatron
Gen 1
Omegatron's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Brantford, ON
Posts: 384
Re: Dr Wu DW-E14 Energy Dragon (SD Trypticon) Color Prototype
That has a surprising amount of personality to the design.
