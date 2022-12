Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,302

HasLab Victory Saber Shipping From Hasbro UK



Good news for fellow HasLab Transformers Victory Saber backers in the UK. Several 2005 Boards members have received dispatch e-mails confirming that the highly anticipated Victory Saber is on the way. We hope this means a dispatch note is coming soon for US backers too. Keep checking your e-mail and stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Let’s say go!



Good news for fellow HasLab Transformers Victory Saber backers in the UK. Several 2005 Boards members have received dispatch e-mails confirming that the highly anticipated Victory Saber is on the way. We hope this means a dispatch note is coming soon for US backers too. Keep checking your e-mail and stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Let's say go!

