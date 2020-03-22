|
TFcon Orlando 2020 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides in Full
Thanks to the folks over at TFcon for sharing the slides to their 3rd Party Panel. The event was cancelled but the team did a live stream of what would have been done at the show today on their Youtube channel
. Read on to check out images and details from all the companies! Zeta Toys – ZV02 Flash Lemon Tree – LT-01 Lemon Prime – LT-02 Star Cream – LT-03 Purple Potato – LT-04 Blueberry – LT-05 Carrot – LT-07 Eggplant – LT-08 Pepper Banana Force – MPL-01B – MPL-02 – MPL-03 – MPL-04 Transform Element – » Continue Reading.
